State drops planned A-F grades for schools

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan’s superintendent is dropping a plan to give a letter grade to every public school and instead will issue a report card showing indicators such as each school’s proficiency on the state exam.

Superintendent Brian Whiston had intended to develop the A-F grading system as part of an effort to make Michigan a top state for education. But the concept, while supported by some Republicans in the GOP-led Legislature, is controversial and has been questioned by many in the education community.

Two officials who were briefed by Whiston – State Board of Education member Tom McMillin and Michigan Association of School Administrators Executive Director Chris Wigent – told The Associated Press that the state Department of Education’s default accountability plan will be a “dashboard” format with no grades.