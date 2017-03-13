NOW: Scott Center House demolition underway



LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Demolition has begun at the embattled Scott Center House in Lansing.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light will build a power substation on the site of the home on the 100 block of Malcolm X that was the center of a fight between preservationists and the city.

There was a plan to sell the house to Habitat for Humanity for $1 but the costs to move and renovate the property lead Habitat to step aside last September.

That lead to the decision to salvage whatever could be taken out of the old house and demolish the remainder.

The salvage has been completed, clearing the way for demolition to begin.

A trio of public meetings to develop designs for the substation were held earlier this year.

6 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story online and on 6 News.

