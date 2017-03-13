Detroit man charged in Lansing’s 4th homicide

Related Coverage Lansing Police investigate 4th homicide of 2017

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Detroit man has been arraigned on four felony charges, including Open Murder, in connection with a shooting last month.

22-year-old Shawn Pickens was in court this morning for the shooting death of Dominique Simmons on February 12 at a barber shop on the 1600 block of East Kalamazoo.

Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Pickens now faces one count of Homicide-Open Murder, one count of Assault with Intent to Murder and two felony weapons charges.

Pickens was arrested in Detroit and was being held in the Wayne County Jail.