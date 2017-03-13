Coming back to light: Power restoration efforts continue after wind storm

Related Coverage WIND STORM: Energy bill credits for outages

(WLNS) – It’s no consolation for those Michigan residents still without power but utility companies say electricity has been restored to more than 90 percent of the some 1.1 million Michigan homes and businesses that lost power in last Wednesday’s wind storm.

In mid-Michigan there are fewer than 500 Consumers Energy customers still without power. It is expected that restoration will be complete late Monday.

DTE Energy says it’s working Monday to restore power by day’s end to 45,000 customers still without power following high winds that hit the state Wednesday.

Of the more than 1.1 million Michigan homes and businesses that lost power, about 800,000 were DTE customers.

DTE Energy estimates all power will be restored by late Monday.

You can check the current power outage maps by clicking on the links below:

Power Outages:

Lansing Board of Water and Light

Consumers Energy

DTE Outage Center