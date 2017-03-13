UPDATE: “All Clear” given after Lansing Mall gas leak; stores to open at noon

UPDATE 9:55 a.m. – The “all clear” has been given after a gas leak forced the closing of the Lansing Mall earlier this morning. Mall management tells 6 News that the mall is open and stores have been asked to all be open at noon.The cause of the leak has not yet been released. This story will be updated as more information is released.

EATON CO., Mich (WLNS) – According to Eaton County Dispatch the Lansing Mall will be closed until further notice due to a gas leak.

Delta Fire and Consumers Energy are on scene.

It’s not known at this time what caused the leak.

6 News has a crew heading to the scene and will update online and on 6 News.

