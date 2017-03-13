6 Sports Play of the Week March 13

(WLNS) – As we do each Monday during 6 Sports at 6 we select our 6 Sports Play of the Week. This week we look back to Friday and Michigan State Spartan phenom Miles Bridges and a breakaway dunk against Minnesota. The freshman tossed in a 360 revolution on the way to throwing down a monster dunk. Miles Bridges helicoptering against the Golden Gophers is our Play of the Week.

