2 dead, high levels of carbon monoxide found in home

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Carbon monoxide is odorless, invisible and poisonous.

Ultimately it can be fatal if you breathe it in.

Fire officials are warning families in mid-Michigan about the toxic gas, especially with the power outages across the state.

They encourage you to get a detector and make sure the batteries are working.

Last week the state endured a strong wind-storm that knocked out electricity to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, leaving many residents to depend on their generators.

With temperatures expected to drop today and tomorrow fire officials say it’s important to make sure you are properly handling external power sources to prevent carbon monoxide leaks in your home.

Over the weekend an elderly couple died in their Leoni Township home after police found a generator running in their garage which seeped high levels of carbon monoxide in their home.

Fire officials are asking people to make sure there is a working carbon monoxide detector on each floor of the house, including the basement and sleeping areas.

As we spring forward into a new season the National Fire Protection Agency says now is a good time to check the batteries on your carbon monoxide and fire detectors.

