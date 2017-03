LANSING, MI – It was just announced that Michigan State University Men’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA tournament. MSU will meet the University of Miami in Tulsa Oklahoma on Friday. MSU is in the tourney for the 20th consecutive year and comes into the tournament as an eight-seed. Miami is the 9-seed. The winner of the MSU-Miami game will likely face Kansas, the overall second seed in this year’s tournament.

