Lansing mayor preps for State of the City address

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the past 11 years, Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero has taken Lansing under his wing and this Tuesday, Mayor Bernero will soar one last time as he gives his last State of the City address.

“It’s bittersweet but I’m going to make the most out of it, I tell you I’m going to put the pedal to the metal because it’s going to be a very exciting 8 months in the city of Lansing,” said Mayor Bernero.

This speech in particular is a big deal for the Capital City as Lansing’s mayor talks about accomplishments of last year and goals for this year and sure enough, Mayor Bernero has a lot in store for the people of Lansing.

“We’re getting ready to launch a City of Kindness Initiative,” Bernero stated.

Bernero says by implementing the “Kindness Initiative,” he hopes it will transform the city into a welcoming, more diverse place to live.

“Martin Luther King said love is the answer, you’re not going to beat hate with more hate, you’re going to beat hate with more love and that’s really what this kindness initiative is about,” said Bernero.

But that’s not all Bernero plans to address…he says Lansing’s budget will be on the list of topics as well.

“We’re financially in good shape of course we’re going to talk about the FHT, the financial health team and our legacy costs,” Bernero added.

And for the rest of the speech, Bernero says he has a few things up his sleeve…

“I would say stay tuned, it’s my last one so you know we’ll probably have a surprise or two in there,” said Bernero.

The State of the City address will be held at Sparrow hospital at 7 p.m. this Tuesday.