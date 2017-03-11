List of plaintiffs on federal lawsuit against Nassar continues to grow

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WLNS) – The list of plaintiffs on a federal lawsuit against former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, continues to get longer.

In a recent filing on Friday, attorneys from Church Wyble, a division of Grewal Law, added eight more women who say Nassar sexually abused them during medical treatments.

This brings the total number of women and girls who are suing Nassar, USA Gymnastics, and Michigan State University, to nearly 60.

A federal judge who is handling the case, also ruled Friday that the law firms who have filed since the initial lawsuit in January, have to re-file separate complaints. The attorneys have 10 days to do it.

Among the eight plaintiffs added Friday, are former gymnasts, a former diver, a former rower, a former ballerina, and a former cross country runner.

One woman said Nassar would “rub her breasts under her clothing,” another claims he would engage in “inappropriate sexual dialog” while she was getting treatment from him.

A plaintiff listed as Jane SMSU, a ballerina, was 17-years-old when she saw Nassar for ankle pain.

“Other members of ballet troupe knew of his “treatment,” and stated among themselves that Nassar was the first person to “finger f***” them,” it says.

Separate from today’s filing, among the several gymnasts who say Larry Nassar sexually abused them during medical treatments, is a wide range of other athletes who played many other sports.

Lawsuits claim Nassar treated these patients hundreds of times over the course of several years.

The former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor faces criminal charges on both the state and federal levels.

Prosecutors charged him with more than 20 counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

He also faces child pornography charges after investigators found nearly 37,000 images on his property.

Nassar worked with gymnasts through Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and Twistars Gymnastics Club. He also worked with Holt School District athletes.

In addition to his clinical duties, Nassar’s contract with MSU called for 70 percent of his time to be sent doing outreach/public service, 20 percent to teaching, and 10 percent to research. The contract was signed in February of 2016.

Many of Nassar’s accusers say they sought treatment from him for things like back, wrist, and ankle injuries and claim during sessions lasting for sometimes 45 minutes, Nassar would inappropriately touch them without gloves, without their consent, and sometimes while their parents were in the room.

Filings and an affidavit show Nassar sexually assaulted young women and girls at Twistars Gymnastics and at his home in Holt.

Some of the women say they told MSU coaches, trainers, and even an MSU counselor about the abuse.

Nassar has maintained his innocence in both state and federal court and says the treatments he performed on his patients were accepted medical techniques.

Statement from John and Kathryn Geddert, of Twistars USA Gymnastics Club release a statement on the Nassar investigation:

“The safety and overall well-being of our athletes is – and has always been – our No. 1 priority. We have many policies in place that are designed to protect our athletes, and we have always taken this responsibility seriously. We had zero knowledge of any of the allegations against Dr. Nassar, who was never an employee of Twistars. Our hearts go out to the women who have spoken up and, like everyone else, we are sickened to the core by their stories. We appreciate the outpouring of support from our Twistars families and the gymnastic community.”

Statement from Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon:

“Our hearts continue to go out to those most directly affected as additional state charges are announced against former MSU employee Larry Nassar. I am deeply troubled by the emerging details and recognize the courage it takes to come forward with information about of personally traumatic events. While investigations continue, based on the criminal charges brought against him by the Michigan Attorney General and federal U.S. Attorney’s Office, one thing is clear: Nassar used his reputation and standing as a physician to take advantage of his patients’ trust. MSU Police continue to play a key role in the investigations in close coordination with the state Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. I urge any individuals who have complaints about Nassar, or information relevant to the investigations, to contact MSU Police.”

Statement from MSU Police Chief Jim Dunlap on MSU Police conducting the investigation:

“Our detectives have devoted thousands of hours in a tireless effort to get the best possible outcome for all of the victim/survivors of these incidents. We will continue our efforts until each incident is resolved.”