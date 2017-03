(WLNS) – Lansing Firefighters were called to a house fire after a candle tipped over and a mattress caught fire.

The home on the 600 block of Lenore Avenue was evacuated after parts of the home filled with smoke.

Officials tell 6 News the family lost power in the storm and had been using the candle for light when it tipped onto a mattress.

No one was injured in the fire.