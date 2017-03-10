Warming centers open again today in Jackson County

Related Coverage Schools still closed, crews working to restore power

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – With thousands of people still without power in Jackson County and colder temperatures moving in a number of warming centers will be open again today.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News that people can find shelter in the following locations:

CITY OF JACKSON RECREATION DEPARTMENT – BOOS RECREATION CENTER

210 Gilbert Street Jackson, MI 49201

(517) 788-4064 Main

http://www.booscenter.com

CITY OF JACKSON RECREATION DEPARTMENT – KING COMMUNITY CENTER

1107 Adrian Street Jackson, MI 49203

(517) 788-4067 Main

http://www.kingcommunitycenter.com

VILLAGE OF SPRING MEADOWS

3501 Cherry Blossom Drive Jackson, MI 49201

(517) 788-6679 Main

(517) 796-1359 Fax

(800) 649-3777 TDD/TTY

http://www.pvm.org

LIFEWAYS COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH

1200 North West Avenue Jackson, MI 49202

(517) 789-1200 Hotline Crisis Line

(517) 780-3332 Main Customer Services & Recipient Rights

(517) 789-1209 Administrative Business Line

(517) 796-9426 Fax

(517) 780-3332 Main Customer Services

(866) 630-3690 Toll Free Customer Services

(517) 789-2492 TDD/TTY

(866) 630-3690 Toll Free Customer Services & Recipient Rights

http://www.lifewayscmh.org

JACKSON COLLEGE-MAIN CAMPUS

2111 Emmons Road Jackson, MI 49201-8399

(517) 787-0800 Main

(517) 796-8631 Fax

http://www.jccmi.edu

NAPOLEON TOWNSHIP OFFICE

6755 West Brooklyn Road Jackson, MI 49201

(517) 536-8694 Main

(517) 536-0112 Fax

http://www.napoleontownship.us/

Jackson YMCA ——- Offering use of their facility for showers and you must bring identification.

127 W. Wesley St.

Jackson, MI 49201

(517) 784-9622

http://www.jacksonymca.org/