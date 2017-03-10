Warming centers open again today in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – With thousands of people still without power in Jackson County and colder temperatures moving in a number of warming centers will be open again today.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News that people can find shelter in the following locations:
CITY OF JACKSON RECREATION DEPARTMENT – BOOS RECREATION CENTER
210 Gilbert Street Jackson, MI 49201
(517) 788-4064 Main
http://www.booscenter.com
CITY OF JACKSON RECREATION DEPARTMENT – KING COMMUNITY CENTER
1107 Adrian Street Jackson, MI 49203
(517) 788-4067 Main
http://www.kingcommunitycenter.com
VILLAGE OF SPRING MEADOWS
3501 Cherry Blossom Drive Jackson, MI 49201
(517) 788-6679 Main
(517) 796-1359 Fax
(800) 649-3777 TDD/TTY
http://www.pvm.org
LIFEWAYS COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH
1200 North West Avenue Jackson, MI 49202
(517) 789-1200 Hotline Crisis Line
(517) 780-3332 Main Customer Services & Recipient Rights
(517) 789-1209 Administrative Business Line
(517) 796-9426 Fax
(517) 780-3332 Main Customer Services
(866) 630-3690 Toll Free Customer Services
(517) 789-2492 TDD/TTY
(866) 630-3690 Toll Free Customer Services & Recipient Rights
http://www.lifewayscmh.org
JACKSON COLLEGE-MAIN CAMPUS
2111 Emmons Road Jackson, MI 49201-8399
(517) 787-0800 Main
(517) 796-8631 Fax
http://www.jccmi.edu
NAPOLEON TOWNSHIP OFFICE
6755 West Brooklyn Road Jackson, MI 49201
(517) 536-8694 Main
(517) 536-0112 Fax
http://www.napoleontownship.us/
Jackson YMCA ——- Offering use of their facility for showers and you must bring identification.
127 W. Wesley St.
Jackson, MI 49201
(517) 784-9622
http://www.jacksonymca.org/