Schools still closed, crews working to restore power

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two days after wind storms ripped through mid-Michigan the effects are still being felt.

About a dozen school districts have cancelled classes today.

As of 5:45 a.m. the Lansing Board of Water and Light outage map indicates that just over 2000 people are without power.

Consumers Energy reports more than 100,000 customers statewide are still without service.

In mid-Michigan there are about 28,000 Consumers Energy customers without power.

Utility repair crews are working around-the-clock to restore service and additional crews from neighboring states are arriving to assist

Power Outages:

Lansing Board of Water and Light

Lansing Board of Water and Light Everbridge Alert System

Consumers Energy

DTE Outage Center

Both BWL and Consumers Energy have crews working around the clock to restore power.

Remember to stay at least 25 feet away from a downed power line and treat all intersections without working traffic lights as 4-way stops.