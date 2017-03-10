Michigan trips up Purdue to advance in Big Ten tourney

WASHINGTON DC (WLNS) – Regulation time wasn’t enough time.

The Michigan Wolverines and the 13th ranked Purdue Boilermakers went to overtime before Michigan won 74-70 to move on in the Big Ten basketball tournament.

The game was tied 66-66 at the end of regulation.

6 Sports reporter Jay Sarkar is courtside and will have the latest online and on 6 News at 6.

Michigan State is set to play Minnesota this afternoon.

The Spartans have beaten the Golden Gophers twice this year, once in overtime and once in a sound thrashing.