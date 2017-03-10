“Marina” Pet Of The Day March 10

Meet “Marina”, our Pet Of The Day today. Marina is a 9-month-old girl cat. She’s a little shy and she’s looking for a home where she’ll feel comfortable and loved. Marina gets along with other cats but the shelter is a little overwhelming for her and she’s looking forward to a calmer home. Her coat is a beautiful sable black with white highlights. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Marina by contacting the Ingham County Animal Shelter at 517-676-8370.

