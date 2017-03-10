Lansing Police detective resigns during Department internal investigation

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Lansing Police Department detective has resigned in the face of an internal investigation.

18-year veteran detective John Chamberlin resigned March 3 after being suspended in January by Chief Mike Yankowski.

This all began when police detectives began looking into reports that there was evidence of a crime that had not been properly or timely investigated.

The Lansing Police Internal Affairs Unit also began to look into the reports while Chamberlin was suspended.

Thursday the internal investigation was completed and it was found that there were “numerous departmental policies and procedures” while Chamberlin was assigned in the Special Victims Unit between 2013 and 2016.

Investigators found Chamberlin had failed to properly and timely investigate nine sexual assault cases and two assault cases.

The cases were reassigned to other detectives and today two felony warrants have been issued in one of the cases with two more cases being reviewed by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

Chief Yankowski had asked the Prosecutor’s Office if charges could be brought against Chamberlin.

After reviewing the case the Prosecutor’s Office decided that Chamberlin “could not be prosecuted as it pertains to the performance of his official duties as a Lansing Police Officer.”

Chief Yankowksi, in a written statement, said “The victims involved entrusted the detective to handle their investigations professionally and swiftly to achieve justice. Instead, he abused their trust. The lack of actions by the former Detective Chamberlin were appalling and were not tolerated.”

