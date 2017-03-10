Food after a power outage: What to save and what to toss

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Thawing food during a power outage can spell trouble for the food in your freezer.

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services says you should never taste food or rely on its smell to determine whether it is safe to eat.

The agency also advises consumers to always throw out any items that may have come in contact with raw meat juices.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, thawed or partially thawed food in your freezer may be safely refrozen if it still contains ice crystals or has a temperature of 40 degrees Farenheit or lower.

The agency also provided this guide for determining what is safe to keep following a power outage:

