Could power outage lead to frozen pipes?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As the temperatures continue to plummet, you would think the pipes in people’s homes would be on high-alert.

But according to Master Plumber Dan Boles, he hasn’t seen any pipes freeze yet…but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen.

“We’d recommend shutting the water off in case something does happen,” said Boles.

Although frozen pipes aren’t a concern right now for Boles, he says it’s better for homeowners to be safe rather than sorry and that’s why he recommends people take precaution especially if their home is out of power.

“If they want to open up a faucet and let some water run so that pipes don’t freeze, it’s not a bad idea either,” Boles stated.

With the temperatures dropping left and right and many homeowners in Mid-Michigan still without power, Boles says if your pipes do freeze…there are a couple strategies people can use.

“The best thing to do is to try and introduce heat to it to get them thawed out, turn the water off in case they do burst…if they burst then the water is going to come spitting all over the place,” Boles added.

Boles has been a plumber with Michigan Plumbing for nearly 8 years and he also says by opening up cabinet doors it allows warm air near the pipes and will help them de-freeze.

He also says homeowners should let water trickle through their pipes if they can but if all else fails…

“Call a professional…it will save you some time and probably money,” said Boles.