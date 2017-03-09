WIND STORM: Warming Centers in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Warming centers have been opened for people following a devastating wind storm that has knocked out power to thousands.
The following is a list of warming centers that are open in Jackson County.
They will be open until 10 p.m. Thursday.
Boos Recreation Center
210 Gilbert Street, Jackson
King Community Center
1107 Adrian Street, Jackson
Village of Spring Meadows
3501 Cherry Blossom Drive, Jackson
Lifeways Communuty Mental Health
1200 North West Avenue, Jackson
Jackson College-Main Campus
2111 Emmons Road, Jackson
Napoleon Township Office
6755 West Brooklyn Road, Jackson
The Jackson YMCA has offered its facilities for showers until 10 p.m. Thursday.
It’s located at 127 West Wesley Street in Jackson.