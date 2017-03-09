WIND STORM: Warming Centers in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Warming centers have been opened for people following a devastating wind storm that has knocked out power to thousands.

The following is a list of warming centers that are open in Jackson County.

They will be open until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Boos Recreation Center

210 Gilbert Street, Jackson

King Community Center

1107 Adrian Street, Jackson

Village of Spring Meadows

3501 Cherry Blossom Drive, Jackson

Lifeways Communuty Mental Health

1200 North West Avenue, Jackson

Jackson College-Main Campus

2111 Emmons Road, Jackson

Napoleon Township Office

6755 West Brooklyn Road, Jackson

The Jackson YMCA has offered its facilities for showers until 10 p.m. Thursday.

It’s located at 127 West Wesley Street in Jackson.