WIND STORM: Thousands wait for power restoration

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Thousands of people are still in dark wondering when power will be restored to their homes.

Officials with Consumers Energy say they realize living without power is frustrating.

But they want people to know that crews are working around the clock to turn the lights back on.

They’ve even brought crews in from out of state to speed up the process.

When the winds started whipping Wednesday morning, Sharon Weatherwax feared losing power.

Her fear became a reality when a neighbor’s pine tree was blown over by the wind and fell on electrical lines going into her house.

“I heard a snap, and now half our house has power, and half our house doesn’t,” Weatherwax said.

They’re just one of countless families in Jackson wondering when their problem will get attention.

“It could take a long time, because I am just one person,” Weatherwax said.

Consumers Energy reports there are 180,000 customers in the dark.

“This is a major catastrophic event for us,” said Mary Palkovich, Consumers Energy Vice President of Energy Delivery.

Crews are responding to widespread damage across the state.

But they hope that work done Thursday will turn the tides.

“Assistance crews that we are getting from out of state will be showing up today and we will pretty much be at full strength,” Palkovich said.

Some customers could be without power into next week.

“We really want to thank all of our customers for their patience, and we always want to remind our customers to be extra safe, be careful of wires that are down, stay at least 25 feet away,” Palkovich said.

While many wait it out the best they can, a big white Consumers truck is certainly a welcome sight.

“They do a great job, so kudos to them. I just want to see one of them with a cherry picker and a saw,” Palkovich said.

Consumers Energy says the wind storm took down nearly 8,200 wires and broke more than 1,100 poles.