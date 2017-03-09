WIND STORM: Power still out for thousands in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – In the wake of the high winds that raked across mid-Michigan Wednesday there are still tens of thousands of people without power today.

As of 5:45 a.m. there are 7129 Lansing Board of Water and Light customers in the dark.

Consumers Energy reports there are approximately 34,000 people without power in mid-Michigan.

Those numbers will change, both up and down, as people are brought back online.

You can check the latest power outage information for the area here:

Power Outages:

Lansing Board of Water and Light

Lansing Board of Water and Light Everbridge Alert System

Consumers Energy

DTE Outage Center

Both BWL and Consumers Energy have crews working around the clock to restore power.

Remember to stay at least 25 feet away from a downed power line and treat all intersections without working traffic lights as 4-way stops.