WIND STORM: Lansing church walls to be inspected

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has been a Lansing landmark for 100 years but Wednesday’s heavy winds put the building to a real test.

A swaying wall forced the evacuation of the downtown church Wednesday afternoon.

The wall was inspected and the Lansing Fire Department told church staff and the congregation that they would have to keep out of the building.

Reverend Karen Lewis, in a letter to St. Paul’s parishioners, said that crews will be in today to brace the wall to prevent further damage.

The structure will then be inspected to determine the extent of the damage.

If the inspection finds that the wall can be safely braced then church operations can resume in the building.

Local churches have offered support and facilities to St. Paul’s.

Rev. Lewis said “The outreach and care of all has been overwhelming” and decisions will be made on a moment-by-moment basis.

