WIND STORM: Ingham County Parks storm clean-up underway

(WLNS) – The wind storm that roared through mid-Michigan brought down trees and branches across the area.

The Ingham County Park staff has done an evalution of damage to the parks and trails.

As a result one park is closed and conditions at others are being reviewed.

Here’s the latest status:

Lake Lansing Park North – closed until further notice.

Lake Lansing Park South – open and staff is working on clean up.

Burchfield Park – open and evaluating trail conditions and working to remove tree debris from the trails. Use caution on the trails.

Riverbend Natural Area – open and evaluating trail conditions and working to remove tree debris from the trails. Use caution on the trails.

Hawk Island Park – open.

Lansing River Trail – Ingham County maintains the River Trail north of Hawk Island Park to Mount Hope and the River Trail south of Hawk Island Park to Jolly Rd., each day to clear debris. This portion of the river trail is clear and open.

Soldan Dog Park – the park status, in regard to tree damage, is being evaluated.

If you have any questions about the status of the parks and trails you can call the parks office at 517-676-2233.