WIND STORM: Ingham County Parks storm clean-up underway

By Published:

(WLNS) – The wind storm that roared through mid-Michigan brought down trees and branches across the area.

The Ingham County Park staff has done an evalution of damage to the parks and trails.

As a result one park is closed and conditions at others are being reviewed.

Here’s the latest status:

Lake Lansing Park North – closed until further notice.

Lake Lansing Park South – open and staff is working on clean up.

Burchfield Park – open and evaluating trail conditions and working to remove tree debris from the trails. Use caution on the trails.

Riverbend Natural Area – open and evaluating trail conditions and working to remove tree debris from the trails. Use caution on the trails.

Hawk Island Park – open.

Lansing River Trail – Ingham County maintains the River Trail north of Hawk Island Park to Mount Hope and the River Trail south of Hawk Island Park to Jolly Rd., each day to clear debris. This portion of the river trail is clear and open.

Soldan Dog Park – the park status, in regard to tree damage, is being evaluated.

If you have any questions about the status of the parks and trails you can call the parks office at 517-676-2233.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s