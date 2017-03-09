WIND STORM: Energy bill credits for outages

(WLNS) – With the widespread power outages that are left in the wake of Wednesday’s wind storm some people may qualify for credits of $25 on their electric bills.

According to the Michigan Public Service Commission there are three types of outage conditions that may qualify for a credit.

The first would be a catastrophic condition.

That condition is an event that results in an official state of emergency or when ten percent of a utility’s customers are affected and power is not restored within 120 hours.

Customers must also notify their electric utilities that there is an outage at their address.

The second condition would be an outage under normal conditions.

A customer is eligible for a credit under normal conditions if the utility fails to restore service within 16 hours after an outage resulting from conditions other than catastrophic conditions.

In this case customers must also notify their electric utility of the outage.

The third was a customer could be eligible for a credit is if there are repetitive interruptions.

That would be if someone is experiencing more than 7 interruptions in a 12 month period.

As in the first two conditions the customers need to notify their electric utility of all service outages.

Keep careful notes of the date and time of each outage in a log or written record.

Always include when the service was restored, the date and time the company was notified of the outage, and how the company was notified.

If you feel you are eligible for a credit you should contact their utility to request an electric outage service credit.

If your request for a credit is denied by the utility you can contact the Michigan Public Service Commission.