WIND STORM: Dealing with insurance companies

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If your home was damaged by high winds yesterday the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services wants you to know how to deal with insurance companies.

First, officials say, contact your insurer as soon as possible to report damage and make sure to take pictures.

It’s ok to do temporary repairs like putting tarp over a hole in your roof because if you don’t you may not be covered for additional damage.

However, don’t perform permanent fixes until the insurance company can inspect the damage.

Ask your agent if your policy covers temporary living arrangements while repairs are underway.

And see if your policy covers debris removal to get trees or branches out of your yard.

