WIND STORM: Businesses work through power outages

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s not just families and homes coping with the loss of power from a devastating wind storm.

Businesses across the state were also forced to close.

6 News found several businesses in Jackson County that felt compelled to keep working despite the outages.

It was a common sight across the west side of Jackson Thursday, businesses with “closed” signs in their windows because of power outages.

But at Brown’s Advanced Care Pharmacy on Robinson Road, employees filled prescriptions in the dark.

“We’re trying to establish ways to maintain contact with our customers. Being on site for those that come in, and having phones forwarded to our pharmacy managers,” said Grand Brown, President of Brown’s Advanced Care.

The pharmacy knows that health conditions don’t take a break when the power goes out, so they’re doing their best without phones or computers.

“Everyone has been understanding. We try to calm the anxieties of the people who are at risk,” Brown said.

The massive outages also means countless businesses are losing money.

“The walk-in traffic and the casual business, all those opportunities are lost,” Brown said.

Some places are relying on generators to power business.

When the juice went out Wednesday morning at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, operations came to a standstill.

“It inhibited surgery. We couldn’t have people come see animals because the kennel area was so dark. So we pretty much had to close down,” said Lead Kennel Attendant Sandy Clark.

The shelter is now using a generator to make sure all these whiskers and paws have everything they need.

“We’re just getting through it,” Clark said.

Some businesses in Jackson County could be in the dark well into this weekend.

The animal shelter had four dogs come in Wednesday after escaping from their homes during the wind event.

If you’re missing your family pet you may want to contact your local animal shelter.