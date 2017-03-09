WIND STORM: Avoiding swindlers

(WLNS) – Now that the winds have died down people can take a better look at any damage that might have been done.

That also means some unscrupulous people may be offering you services that seem too good to be true.

The Better Business Bureau reminds you to be wary of door-to-door workers who claim to have left-over materials from a job “down the street” or who do not have a permanent place of business.

If sales people are going door-to-door, check to see if your community requires them to have permits to sell.

Be leery if a worker shows up on your doorstep to announce that your home is unsafe. If you are concerned about possible structural damage in your home, have an engineer, architect or building official inspect it.

Be careful allowing someone you do not know inspect your roof. While most roofing contractors abide by the law, an unethical contractor may actually create damage to get work.

Always remember: If one estimate seems much lower than the others and it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Fly-by-night contractors may give below-cost bids but often are uninsured, do shoddy work or use substandard materials, and may not even finish the job or be around later to honor guarantees.

Do not be pressured into signing any contracts or other paperwork. If you feel pressure it’s a good sign to look at an offer even more carefully.

