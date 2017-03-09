Twistsars Comments on case against Dr. Larry Nassar

LANSING, MI – Dr. Larry Nassar worked with Twistars, a gymnastics club for children and teens, before there were any allegations him.

Today, Twistars released the following statement:

“The safety and overall well-being of our athletes is – and has always been – our No. 1 priority. We have many policies in place that are designed to protect our athletes, and we have always taken this responsibility seriously.

We had zero knowledge of any of the allegations against Dr. Nassar, who was never an employee of Twistars. Our hearts go out to the women who have spoken up and, like everyone else, we are sickened to the core by their stories.

We appreciate the outpouring of support from our Twistars families and the gymnastic community.”