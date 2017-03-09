Twistars comments on case against Dr. Larry Nassar

LANSING, MI – A mid-Michigan gymnastics club that worked with a controversial doctor is now speaking out about it’s relationship with him.

Dr. Larry Nassar worked with Twistars, a gymnastics club for children and teens, before there were any allegations him.

Nassar now faces more than 20 state charges of sexually assaulting girls and young women who were patients of his under the guise of treatment.

He also faces federal charges of child pornography and is being sued in civil court by dozens of other former patients.

Twistars was recently named in a lawsuit involving Nassar by plaintiffs who say the club should have known and should have reported cases of abuse by Nassar.

Today, Twistars released a statement saying “the safety and overall well-being of our athletes is – and has always been – our No. 1 priority. We have many policies in place that are designed to protect our athletes, and we have always taken this responsibility seriously.

We had zero knowledge of any of the allegations against Dr. Nassar, who was never an employee of Twistars. Our hearts go out to the women who have spoken up and, like everyone else, we are sickened to the core by their stories.

We appreciate the outpouring of support from our Twistars families and the gymnastic community.”