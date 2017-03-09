Suspect, landlord may have argued before deadly Detroit fire

DETROIT (AP) – A Detroit fire official says a man suspected of starting a fire in an apartment that killed five people and left four others injured may have been arguing with the landlord.

Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell tells the Detroit Free Press that investigators confirmed the fire Wednesday afternoon was arson. The fire was fanned by high winds.

Fornell says authorities “believe he may have had an argument with the landlord.” Fornell says the man had previous warrants for his arrest but couldn’t confirm what charges he might face related to the fire.

Two spokesmen for Detroit police said they didn’t immediately have information about an arrest in the investigation.

Those injured at the two-story building on the city’s east side suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

