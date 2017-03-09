Meridian Township Opens Warming Shelter

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, MI — Residents are without power due to strong winds bringing down trees and wires after Thursday’s storm. Meridian Township has set up the Community Room at the Central Fire Station as a designated Warming Center until further notice to help residents stay warm and safe.

WARMING CENTER:

Central Fire Station – Community Room (5000 Okemos Rd. Okemos, MI 48864)

• Bring personal belongings

• Bring blankets

• Cots are provided

• Power will be available to charge personally owned devices

• Pets are not allowed

• Water and snacks will be provided

• Tables and chairs will be provided

• Showers are available

“Meridian Township understands the needs of their residents during this time and we are taking this serious by opening up the Central Fire Station Community Center to be utilized as a warming center during this crisis,” said Frank Walsh, Meridian Township Manager.

Residents can call 211 for other warming center locations or if non-emergency help is needed.

Meridian Township provides much needed information during this time for residents including reporting downed lines, gas leaks, staying warm and taking care of pets at meridian.mi.us and facebook.com/MeridianTwpFD.