Haslett homeowner faces hurdles due to lack of power

“Immediately what went through my mind was oh my god, what am I going to do?” said Haslett Homeowner Lisa Harkness.

Harkness had an uprooted tree come crashing down onto her property…leaving her not only without power, but temporarily without a place to sleep.

“It’s you know one day after another, you know one foot in front of the other, that’s all I can do,” Harkness stated.

She says she’s thankful the tree did not land on her home entirely but when it fell, it ripped the wires off the side of her house.

“When I arrived it was still sparking across the pavement, you could still smell smoke coming off of it,” Harkness added.

Harkness says Consumer’s Energy cannot restore her power until she gets the wiring replaced and that responsibility lies in her hands.

“I’ll either have to work through my insurance or I’ll have to pay out of pocket,” said Harkness.

And she says that will cost thousands of dollars…

It’s moments like this, Lansing Human Relations Community Services Director Joan Jackson Johnson urges people to reach out if they need help.

“We want to make sure that everyone is safe and that if they are not, then we would like to be notified,” said Jackson Johnson.

Despite the hard times, Harkness says even though it may take a couple days for her power to get restored, she’s making do until the lights come back on.

“Right now it’s just a matter of making sure that I can get everything cleaned up, getting everything back in order and be able to come back into my home and be comfortable,” said Harkness.