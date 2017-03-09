Food growers, processors to attend agribusiness summit

NOVI, Mich. (AP) – Growers, processors, grocers and institutional buyers are expected to attend the Pure Michigan Agribusiness Summit.

The business matchmaking event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, northwest of Detroit.

Gov. Rick Snyder will give opening remarks about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The summit was launched in 2014 as a long-term commitment by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. to assist in supply chain connectivity and create market access to help grow the food processing industry and create jobs.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is the state’s marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community and talent development with the focus on growing the economy.