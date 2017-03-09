Food growers, processors to attend agribusiness summit

By Published:

NOVI, Mich. (AP) – Growers, processors, grocers and institutional buyers are expected to attend the Pure Michigan Agribusiness Summit.

The business matchmaking event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, northwest of Detroit.

Gov. Rick Snyder will give opening remarks about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The summit was launched in 2014 as a long-term commitment by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. to assist in supply chain connectivity and create market access to help grow the food processing industry and create jobs.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is the state’s marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community and talent development with the focus on growing the economy.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s