Facebook taking measures to stop the spread of fake news

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Facebook rolled out its trending section years ago. This is the section you can see from your home page where top stories are gathered. Only recently have fake news websites really gained enough traction to be showcased in the trending section.

Through the 2016 Presidential Election, many blamed this “fake news” trend for spreading falsities online and changing the outcome of the election.

At that time, Facebook said they were not at fault. However, Facebook has recently changed its tune.

If someone posts or shares a story that you think is false or misleading, you can now report it as a fake news story. Like posts flagged as inappropriate or offensive, if enough people do this, the article will be sent to a third-party fact-checking team.

Facebook teamed up with different media organizations, like Snopes and Factcheck.org, to review the stories the stories disputed by users.

The mission will be led by the journalism non-profit Poynter Institute. They will base the fact-checking off of their own code of principles.

This system was put into place to make it easier for users to flag stories that are outright false or misleading.