Facebook Taking Measures to Stop The Spread of Fake News

Lansing, MI – Facebook rolled out its trending section years ago. This is the section you can see from your home page where top stories are gathered. Only recently have fake news websites really gained enough traction to be showcased on the trending section. Through the 2016 Presidential Election, many blamed “fake news for” spreading online. At that time, Facebook said they were not at fault. However, Facebook recently changed its tune.

If someone posts or shares a story that you think is fake, you can now report it as a fake news story. If enough people do, the article will be sent to a third-party fact-checking team.

Facebook teamed up with different media organizations, like Snpoes and Factcheck.org, to fact-check stories that people dispute.

The mission will be led by the journalism non-profit Poynter. They will base the fact checking off of their own code of principles.

This system was put into place to make it easier for users to flag stories that are outright false or misleading.