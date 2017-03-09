Environmental justice focus of Flint summit amid water woes

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – Environmental and social justice officials are gathering in Flint as the city works to recover from its lead-contaminated drinking water crisis.

City officials say the two-day Environmental Justice Summit kicks off Thursday at Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church. Organizers say the free event aims to offer an opportunity for residents to share concerns with experts.

The goal is to develop a recovery plan that includes all residents, including those of color.

The event follows last month’s release of a report by the Michigan Civil Rights Commission. It concluded longstanding “systemic racism” is at the core of problems that caused the crisis in the majority black city.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says she doesn’t agree with all of the report’s recommendations, but commends efforts to get at the root of problems.