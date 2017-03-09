East Lansing Officer Suing Over Promotion, Gets A Promotion

LANSING, MI – The East Lansing Police Department just announced a new female lieutenant. In a Facebook post they wrote a congratulations saying that the “department could not function without women like her & our many female officers.”

What is interesting, however, is that the lieutenant, who just received the promotion, filed a lawsuit in January 2016 against the East Lansing Police Department claiming she’s been denied promotions.

Her lawyer says although she has received the promotion, her legal case will continue.

Below is the full story we published on November, 12, 2016.

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – An East Lansing Police Officer is suing the City of East Lansing, claiming she’s been denied promotions within the East Lansing Police Department, because of her gender.

The lawsuit was filed January 25, 2016. Court documents show Sergeant Tresha Neff, who is currently employed with the police department, has filed the case in federal court in Grand Rapids.

According to the lawsuit, Sgt. Neff is claiming that on numerous occasions, she was denied promotions, training, better schedules, and benefits, over male co-workers who she says were less qualified than her.

Documents included in the lawsuit show after being hired in 1994, Sergeant Neff waited until she had the experience, training, education, and instruction that would allow her the opportunity to apply for a promotion.

The lawsuit also claims that to this day, Neff has had no disciplinary records and each time she applied for a promotion, she was passed over for a male co-worker.

And when asked why, she says she was told she needed to be more well-rounded.

Documents go on to say, that she was advised to get a bachelor’s degree to help with future promotions, despite the fact that male co-workers, who she says didn’t have college degrees, continued to get promoted over her.

In 2011, after 17 years of service, she received her first promotion to sergeant.

The lawsuit also claims on that same day in 2011, a male co-worker was also promoted to sergeant; and despite having less seniority and less training, he would be senior to her.

The suit goes on to say she applied for a lieutenant position in 2013 and 2014 and was passed over again.

The City of East Lansing has up to 21 days to respond to the lawsuit.

The city’s attorney was out of the office Thursday, so 6 News spoke with East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas, who says while the city hasn’t responded yet, they plan to in the coming days.

“We recently received a lawsuit and our normal practice, we turned it over to our attorney’s and that they’ll be the one’s filing response on the city’s behalf and at that point it would be the most appropriate form for us to make our response which will be in the courts,” Lahanas said. “Beyond that, I won’t be able to make any statements at this time.”

Those are just some of the examples listed in the lawsuit. You can take a look at the full lawsuit here.

6 News reached out to the East Lansing Police Department and Tresha Neff’s attorney, both parties declined to comment because of pending litigation.