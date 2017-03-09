City to Offer Curbside Storm Debris Collection to East Lansing Residents

EAST LANSING, Mich. – In response to the damage caused by yesterday’s wind storm, the City of East Lansing will be offering curbside storm debris collection to East Lansing residents.

East Lansing’s curbside storm debris collection will begin on Monday, March 13. Residents can place their downed limbs loose at the curb for collection. If possible, residents are asked to cut limbs to approximately four feet or less.

This collection is limited to storm debris and does not include yard waste. Yard waste collection will begin in April. Residents are asked to only place storm debris at the curb to allow East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW) crews to move through the City as quickly as possible. The community’s patience is appreciated.

Community members can call DPW at (517) 337-9459 with any questions.