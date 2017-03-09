“Balto” Pet Of The Day March 9

Meet “Balto”, our Pet Of The Day today. Balto is a 2-year-old Akita-Hound mix. He’s a handsome, laid-back boy who loves everybody and gets along well with people. Balto could do well with cats as he tried to play with one when he first arrived at the shelter. It might be a good idea for Balto to meet any other dogs in the home before he is adopted. He can be a bit possessive of his “stuff” so he’d probably do better with older kids. Balto has special dietary needs and must remain on a grain-free diet. Get to know more about this great guy by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370

