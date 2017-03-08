Women business owners contributing to Mid-Michigan

(WLNS) – As a part of International Women’s Day, women across Mid-Michigan are showing how they changed the business scene for consumers.

New business are ringing in across Mid-Michigan, and new owners are too.

“It’s not necessarily a man’s world anymore,” Ameriprise Financial Franchise Owner Stephanie Milosavlevski said.

Women opening businesses are offering different services and inventory for the community.

“Ordering clothing in very small quantities, so not everybody would have it,” Retail Therapy Owner Celeste Saltzman said.

“I really felt most connected to women who wanted to make smarter financial decisions,” Milosavlesvski said.

Carol Peterson owns and has operated Elegante Studio for more than 50 years at the time, offering items never seen before.

“The first ear piercing in Lansing, I added jewelry, I expanded my cosmetics business,” Peterson said.

While more women are joining the business world, that growth didn’t happen overnight.

“I was one of the very few women business owners,” Peterson explained. “I literally couldn’t get a bank loan because my husband would have to co-sign.”

Despite a hard start for Peterson, her wig store has been a staple in the community offering more than just a product to women, many who are facing medical problems.

“Women coming in that are distraught, and just going out with a smile,” Peterson said.

Milosavlevski not only owns a business, but serves on multiple women’s groups in Lansing, she says although things have gotten easier, there is still work to do.

“We need to be better about supporting women and embracing their successes as well as helping to promote them>”

For women out there who haven’t made the jump in to business yet but want to:

“You just got to take a leap of faith and do it.”

She says its not about starting big, but starting your dream.