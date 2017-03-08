Shooting lasers at aircraft in sights of Michigan lawmakers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two bills advancing to the floor of the Michigan House will make it a crime to point a laser at an aircraft.

And those that do would face some hefty penalties.

Pointing lasers at an aircraft can temporarily blind pilots which poses a potentially-deadly threat to everyone on board.

One of the bill’s sponsors is Representative Tom Barrett who’s also in the Michigan National Guard.

He says, as a helicopter pilot, he needs to make split-second decisions to prevent disasters.

If the bills are signed into law people caught pointing lasers or similar devices at an aircraft would face up to 5 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

