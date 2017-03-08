Police: Video shows suspect in Wayne State officer’s slaying

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – Authorities have released video they say shows a suspect in the November slaying of Wayne State University campus police officer.

Detroit police say the video recorded by a camera on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus shows the suspect running from the scene of where 29-year-old Collin Rose was shot. Investigators late Tuesday renewed a request for tips from the public.

The Detroit News reports a reward now exceeds $100,000.

Rose was shot in the head about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 near the Detroit school’s campus after he stopped to investigate a man riding a bike. He died the next day.

Police previously released pictures of a blue mountain bike that investigators believe were used by the suspect. Charges against a man initially arrested in the case were later dropped.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s