Police: Video shows suspect in Wayne State officer’s slaying

DETROIT (AP) – Authorities have released video they say shows a suspect in the November slaying of Wayne State University campus police officer.

Detroit police say the video recorded by a camera on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus shows the suspect running from the scene of where 29-year-old Collin Rose was shot. Investigators late Tuesday renewed a request for tips from the public.

The Detroit News reports a reward now exceeds $100,000.

Rose was shot in the head about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 near the Detroit school’s campus after he stopped to investigate a man riding a bike. He died the next day.

Police previously released pictures of a blue mountain bike that investigators believe were used by the suspect. Charges against a man initially arrested in the case were later dropped.