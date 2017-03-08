Michigan tattoo parlor inks “women empowerment” designs

WHITEMORE LAKE, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan tattoo parlor is inking customers with “women empowerment” designs as part of International Women’s Day.

All proceeds from the $50-$100 tattoos at Lovely Monkey Tattoo on Wednesday are going to the Ann Arbor chapter of Planned Parenthood.

Designs include “Nevertheless, She Persisted” and “Non-Compliant (NC)” among others.

Nicole Kruszka (KROOSH’-kuh) got a tattoo on her lower arm/wrist area of the phases of the moon. The 30-year-old graduate student from Detroit has six tattoos, but hadn’t gotten a new one since 2011.

She picked the moon design, because for her it represents women’s health and women’s reproductive health.

Abby Rose was next in the chair, getting the Celtic symbol for strength applied to her ankle.

The 19-year-old from Saline (suh-LEEN’) also participated in the Women’s March in January.