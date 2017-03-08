Michigan basketball’s plane slides off runway, no injuries reported

WASHINGTON D.C. — A charter plane carrying the University of Michigan men’s basketball team was involved in an accident at Willow Run Airport on Wednesday afternoon. No injuries have been reported.

According to our media partners at Mlive, the plane was bound for Washington D.C., where Michigan is set to begin Big Ten Tournament play on Thursday.

A statement from Michigan basketball said the accident was due to high winds.

Per U-M: “After attempting to take off in high winds, takeoff was aborted and, after strong braking, the plane slide [sic] off runway. The plane sustained extensive damage but everyone on board was safely evacuated and is safe.”

Michigan coach John Beilein told MLive that no one was injured seriously, but a few people are banged up.

“All is OK,” Beilein said.

Michigan said the team is making alternate travel plans.

Officials at Willow Run Airport were not immediately able to provide a report on details and additional causes of the accidents.

In addition to the Michigan team, the plane was also carrying band members, cheerleaders and members coaching staffs’ families.

According to a tweet from U-M, the charter flight was set to take off shortly after 2 p.m. ET.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Michigan, the No. 8 seed in the tournament, is scheduled to play No. 9 Illinois at noon Thursday.

Washtenaw County, where Willow Run Airport is located, was under a High Wind Advisory warning on Wednesday afternoon. Wind gusts were expected to potentially reach up to 60 mph.

University of Michigan tweeted:

Our team and everyone in our travel party is safe. Update on today's travel accident. Thanks for your well wishes! #GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/CJfrr5ONEJ — Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) March 8, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Here is a tweet from a basketball manager:

Scariest moment of my life but we're all good. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3GGd2Rw5no — Tyler Davis (@tylerjdavis2) March 8, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This story was first seen on Mlive.com.