“Mariah” Pet Of The Day March 8

By Published:

Meet “Mariah”, our Pet Of The Day today. Mariah is a 7-year-old All-American breed girl. That’s right, she has a little bit of every type of breed in her family tree. She’s a real sweetheart who loves to go for walks. She knows some commands and has a great personality. Her adoption fee has been reduced to $125! That includes her spaying surgery, current vaccinations and a microchip. You can learn more about Mariah by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s