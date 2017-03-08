Ionia County Opens an Emergency Shelter For The Night

By Published:

Lansing, MI – Due to the high number of residences, the Ionia County Office of Emergency Management is currently working on setting up an emergency shelter. The shelter will be located at the Ionia Armory, 439 W Main Street, Ionia. The shelter will open tonight at 8:30 pm.

Be careful and alert while driving and stay away from downed power lines. Trees in the road and downed power lines should be report to Ionia County Central Dispatch at (616)527-0400.

If you call to report an outage, please be patient as they are receiving a very high call volume.

