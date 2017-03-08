Heavy winds roar across mid-Michigan

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Heavy winds are being reported all across mid-Michigan today and StormTracker 6 meteorologist Jim Geyer says the winds will stay with us until sundown.
Some gusts may reach 50-55 miles per hour.
In Jackson a tree fell on a house on Crescent Street.
Two houses were damaged and a gas line running under the tree was ruptured.
6 News Jackson bureau reporter Aaron Dimick is there and says firefighters and Consumers Energy crews are on the scene.
Winds roar across mid-Michigan
Winds roar across mid-Michigan x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
-
Gallery: Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
-
Gallery: Political scandal overshadows South Korea 2018 Olympic prep
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Authorities: Suspect in 3 slayings dead after motel standoff
-
Gallery: Tornadoes touch down, wreak havoc in southern Louisiana
-
Gallery: 17 charged after violent protest rages in Paris suburb
-
Gallery: Jovenel Moise sworn in as Haiti’s new president
To see where power outages are click on the links below:
Power Outages:
Lansing Board of Water and Light
Lansing Board of Water and Light Everbridge Alert System
As of 11:35 a.m. the Consumers Energy outage map shows a large number of power outages in its service area: