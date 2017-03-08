Heavy winds roar across mid-Michigan

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Heavy winds are being reported all across mid-Michigan today and StormTracker 6 meteorologist Jim Geyer says the winds will stay with us until sundown.

Some gusts may reach 50-55 miles per hour.

In Jackson a tree fell on a house on Crescent Street.

Two houses were damaged and a gas line running under the tree was ruptured.

6 News Jackson bureau reporter Aaron Dimick is there and says firefighters and Consumers Energy crews are on the scene.

To see where power outages are click on the links below:

Power Outages:

Lansing Board of Water and Light

Lansing Board of Water and Light Everbridge Alert System

Consumers Energy

DTE Outage Center

As of 11:35 a.m. the Consumers Energy outage map shows a large number of power outages in its service area:

consumer outage Heavy winds roar across mid Michigan

