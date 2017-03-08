Guilty plea set for Michigan man linked to Islamic State

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – A judge has set a March 30 guilty plea for a Michigan man who is accused of amassing weapons and having ties to Islamic State.

No other details were disclosed in the court filing Tuesday. But in a separate filing, Sebastian Gregerson’s lawyer says a deal has been reached.

Gregerson has been locked up since August. He’s charged with possessing an unregistered destructive device and receiving explosive materials without a permit. Defense lawyer David Tholen has said Gregerson simply is a survivalist.

But in a December court filing, prosecutors said he was stockpiling weapons on behalf of Islamic State. The government says Gregerson is an American Muslim who converted to Islam after high school.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s