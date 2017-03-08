Guilty plea set for Michigan man linked to Islamic State

DETROIT (AP) – A judge has set a March 30 guilty plea for a Michigan man who is accused of amassing weapons and having ties to Islamic State.

No other details were disclosed in the court filing Tuesday. But in a separate filing, Sebastian Gregerson’s lawyer says a deal has been reached.

Gregerson has been locked up since August. He’s charged with possessing an unregistered destructive device and receiving explosive materials without a permit. Defense lawyer David Tholen has said Gregerson simply is a survivalist.

But in a December court filing, prosecutors said he was stockpiling weapons on behalf of Islamic State. The government says Gregerson is an American Muslim who converted to Islam after high school.