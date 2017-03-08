Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to find three people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Felony:

James Daniel Hunsucker has a felony warrant for Commercial Sex out of Lansing. Hunsucker is a white male, 43, 6’1″ and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown hair and with brown eyes.

James Todd Gleason has a felony warrant for Larceny out of Lansing. Gleason is a white male, 55, 6′ and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Christopher Lee Williams has an absconder warrant out of Lansing. Williams is a white male, 35, 5’10” and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.