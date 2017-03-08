Blustery winds cause trash to blow…

Published:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the strong, blustery winds…you might want to hang on to your belongings when you walk outside.

And according to Granger Michigan Trash Pickup & Recycling…that includes buckling down your garbage cans as well.

On days like today when there is severe weather such as high winds, it takes garbage men a tad longer to pick up residents garbage…but Granger assures they will get to everyone as soon as possible and wants to remind everyone to stay patient.

Coming up tonight on 6 News at 5, you’ll hear from a Granger garbage man on how he handles days like today and what he suggests residents do if bringing their trash to the curb today.

